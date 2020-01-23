Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on Northrop (NOC)

In a report released yesterday, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Northrop (NOC), with a price target of $455.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $375.32, close to its 52-week high of $384.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northrop with a $413.33 average price target.

Based on Northrop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.48 billion and net profit of $933 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.16 billion and had a net profit of $657 million.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of security businesses. It includes products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.