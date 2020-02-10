Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on Kennametal (KMT)

In a report issued on February 7, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Kennametal (KMT), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.69, close to its 52-week low of $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

Kennametal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.67, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kennametal’s market cap is currently $2.46B and has a P/E ratio of 18.89. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kennametal, Inc. engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metalworking products and services.