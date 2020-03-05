Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ituran Location And Control (ITRN)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Buy rating on Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.01, close to its 52-week low of $19.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sapiens International, Nice-Systems, and Amdocs.

Ituran Location And Control has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

Ituran Location And Control’s market cap is currently $421M and has a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.79.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products.