Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on Fortive (FTV)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Fortive (FTV) on February 7 and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortive with a $82.00 average price target, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $89.48 and a one-year low of $63.51. Currently, Fortive has an average volume of 1.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FTV in relation to earlier this year.

Fortive Corp. is a diversified industrial growth company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.