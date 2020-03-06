Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ciena (CIEN)

Catie Powers- March 6, 2020, 6:44 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ciena (CIEN), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Motorola Solutions, and Ubiquiti Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $52.73 average price target, a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ciena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $62.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $33.62 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems and operating system software.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts