Barclays Keeps a Sell Rating on Yamana Gold (AUY)

In a report issued on October 19, Matt Murphy from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Yamana Gold (AUY), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yamana Gold with a $7.52 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.02 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, Yamana Gold has an average volume of 17.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AUY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.