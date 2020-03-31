Barclays Keeps a Sell Rating on Toll Brothers (TOL)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Sell rating on Toll Brothers (TOL) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Builders Firstsource, and JELD-WEN.

Toll Brothers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.07, representing a 66.2% upside. In a report issued on March 18, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.31 and a one-year low of $13.28. Currently, Toll Brothers has an average volume of 2.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in January 2020, Christine Garvey, a Director at TOL sold 16,954 shares for a total of $691,045.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Toll Brothers, Inc. engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers. The City Living segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. The company was founded by Robert I. Toll and Bruce E. Toll in May 1986 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.