Barclays Keeps a Sell Rating on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

In a report issued on April 15, Aman Rakkar from Barclays reiterated a Sell rating on Standard Chartered (SCBFF), with a price target of p4.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.61.

Rakkar has an average return of 5.1% when recommending Standard Chartered.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakkar is ranked #1127 out of 7467 analysts.

Standard Chartered has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.74.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Standard Chartered’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.31 billion and GAAP net loss of $478 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.54 billion and had a net profit of $65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCBFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Standard Chartered Plc engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Central and Other Items. The Corporate and Institutional Banking segment supports clients with transaction banking, corporate finance, financial markets, and borrowing needs. The Retail Banking segment offers digital banking services, such as deposits, payments, financing products and wealth management, as well as supporting business banking needs. The Commercial Banking segment consists of international financial solutions in areas such as trade finance, cash management, financial markets, and corporate finance. The Private Banking segment comprises of suite of investment, credit, and wealth planning solutions. The company was founded on November 18, 1969 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.