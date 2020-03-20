Barclays Keeps a Sell Rating on RPC (RES)

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on RPC (RES), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RPC is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.00, a 104.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $1.90 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $1.72. Currently, RPC has an average volume of 2.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RES in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RPC, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services.