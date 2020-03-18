Barclays Keeps a Sell Rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.79, close to its 52-week low of $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality with a $8.58 average price target, representing a 106.7% upside. In a report issued on March 10, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.58 and a one-year low of $3.71. Currently, Hersha Hospitality has an average volume of 632.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HT in relation to earlier this year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

