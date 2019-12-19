Barclays Keeps a Sell Rating on Fortune Brands (FBHS)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Fortune Brands (FBHS), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.74, close to its 52-week high of $66.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortune Brands with a $69.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.15 and a one-year low of $35.27. Currently, Fortune Brands has an average volume of 1.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FBHS in relation to earlier this year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.