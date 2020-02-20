Barclays Keeps a Sell Rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

In a report released today, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 71.9% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cheesecake Factory is a Hold with an average price target of $42.71.

The company has a one-year high of $51.15 and a one-year low of $35.83. Currently, Cheesecake Factory has an average volume of 653.1K.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing.