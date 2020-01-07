Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Truist Financial (TFC)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Hold rating on Truist Financial (TFC) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.73, close to its 52-week high of $56.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Truist Financial with a $57.50 average price target.

Based on Truist Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.39 billion and net profit of $825 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.31 billion and had a net profit of $798 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TFC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Thomas Skains, a Director at TFC sold 4,285 shares for a total of $232,461.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and commercial general liability insurance on an agency basis and through a wholesale insurance brokerage operation, merchant services, trust and retirement services, comprehensive wealth advisory services, asset management and capital markets services. The company was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.