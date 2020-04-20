Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 43.3% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SiteOne Landscape Supply with a $74.33 average price target, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $64.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $119.42 and a one-year low of $53.30. Currently, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average volume of 483.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SITE in relation to earlier this year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.