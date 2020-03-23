Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Roper Technologies (ROP)

In a report issued on March 20, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Roper Technologies (ROP), with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $283.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roper Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $375.00, representing a 23.4% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Roper Technologies’ market cap is currently $30.04B and has a P/E ratio of 16.83. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROP in relation to earlier this year.

Roper Technologies, Inc. is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solution, and Process Technologies.