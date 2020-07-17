Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on PulteGroup (PHM)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on PulteGroup (PHM) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PulteGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.64, which is a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on PulteGroup’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion and net profit of $204 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2 billion and had a net profit of $167 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PHM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PulteGroup, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business. It is also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington. The Financial Services segment consists of mortgage banking and title operations. The company was founded by William J. Pulte in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.