Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on OneMain Holdings (OMF)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Hold rating on OneMain Holdings (OMF) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.40, close to its 52-week low of $20.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, First American Financial, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OneMain Holdings with a $49.41 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OneMain Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.91B and has a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OMF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following the Consumer and Insurance, and Other segments.