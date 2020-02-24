Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

In a report issued on February 21, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Loblaw Companies (LBLCF), with a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Best Buy Co, Dollar Tree, and Five Below.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Loblaw Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.20 and a one-year low of $48.08. Currently, Loblaw Companies has an average volume of 789.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is a food retailer, which engages in the provision of drugstore, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail and Financial Services.