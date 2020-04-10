Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC)

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and BP Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hollyfrontier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.89, representing a 36.3% upside. In a report issued on March 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Hollyfrontier’s market cap is currently $4.28B and has a P/E ratio of 5.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HFC in relation to earlier this year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries. The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment offers base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties, and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward which includes includes the purchase of base oils and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. The HEP segment relates to all of the operations of HEP. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.