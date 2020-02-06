Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Fox (FOXA)

In a report released today, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Fox (FOXA), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is ranked #2390 out of 5881 analysts.

Fox has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.25, a -4.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.05 and a one-year low of $29.70. Currently, Fox has an average volume of 4.03M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations.