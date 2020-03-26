Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on E*Trade Financial (ETFC)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Hold rating on E*Trade Financial (ETFC) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

E*Trade Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.64, representing a 38.7% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on E*Trade Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $679 million and net profit of $172 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $735 million and had a net profit of $270 million.

E*TRADE Financial Corp. engages in the provision of investment and online stock brokerage services. It offers digital platforms and support to individual investors through phone, email, and online via two national financial centers as well as in personal though financial centers. The company was founded by William A. Porter Jr. and Bernard A. Newcomb in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

