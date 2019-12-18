Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Equifax (EFX)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Equifax (EFX), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 72.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Factset Research, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equifax is a Hold with an average price target of $145.80, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Equifax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $81.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $38.4 million.

Equifax, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.