Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Brookdale (BKD)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on Brookdale (BKD) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.99, close to its 52-week low of $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brookdale with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brookdale’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $91.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $132 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BKD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. engages in the operation of senior living communities. It manages independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living; Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.