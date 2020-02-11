Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Becton Dickinson (BDX)

In a report released yesterday, Kristen Stewart from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson (BDX), with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $252.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stewart is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 67.0% success rate. Stewart covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $274.56, representing an 11.1% upside. In a report issued on February 6, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $275.00 price target.

Based on Becton Dickinson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.23 billion and net profit of $278 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.16 billion and had a net profit of $599 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDX in relation to earlier this year.

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.