Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on Weibo (WB)

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Zhao from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Weibo (WB), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 53.2% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GSX Techedu, NetEase, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Weibo with a $46.02 average price target, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Weibo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $95.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $166 million.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments.