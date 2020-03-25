Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on Viper Energy (VNOM)

Barclays analyst William S. Thompson maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy (VNOM) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.25, close to its 52-week low of $4.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -29.0% and a 22.6% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viper Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.44, which is a 279.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.93 and a one-year low of $4.98. Currently, Viper Energy has an average volume of 1.02M.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

