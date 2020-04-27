Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on VF (VFC)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on VF (VFC) on April 24 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VF is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.25, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $100.25 and a one-year low of $45.07. Currently, VF has an average volume of 3.34M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories. The Active segment is a group of activity-based lifestyle brands which offers active apparel, footwear and accessories. The Work segment consists of work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear and occupational apparel sold through direct-to-consumer, wholesale and business-to-business channels. The Jeans segment markets denim and related casual apparel products globally. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and headquartered in Greensboro, NC.