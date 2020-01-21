Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on United Technologies (UTX)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on United Technologies (UTX) yesterday and set a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.40, close to its 52-week high of $155.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 73.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.50.

United Technologies’ market cap is currently $133.3B and has a P/E ratio of 26.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTX in relation to earlier this year.

