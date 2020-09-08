Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

In a report released yesterday, Claudia Gaspari from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF), with a price target of CHF96.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.50.

Gaspari has an average return of 4.9% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaspari is ranked #5223 out of 6841 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $98.43 average price target, which is a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Commerzbank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 601.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSREF in relation to earlier this year.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.