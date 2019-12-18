Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on S&P Global (SPGI)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global (SPGI), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $271.56, close to its 52-week high of $275.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 72.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Factset Research, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for S&P Global with a $287.25 average price target.

Based on S&P Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and net profit of $617 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.55 billion and had a net profit of $495 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPGI in relation to earlier this year.

S&P Global, Inc. engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices.