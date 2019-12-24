Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

In a report released yesterday, Ross L Smotrich from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment (MAA), with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Essential Properties Realty, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mid-America Apartment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.00, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $140.15 and a one-year low of $91.21. Currently, Mid-America Apartment has an average volume of 545.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Claude Nielsen, a Director at MAA sold 3,423 shares for a total of $469,088.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments.