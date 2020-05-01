Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on McDonald’s (MCD)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD) yesterday and set a price target of $211.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $187.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 66.4% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

McDonald’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.05, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

McDonald’s’ market cap is currently $139.5B and has a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets; and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafé beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.