Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on Lowe’s (LOW)

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s (LOW) yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.59, close to its 52-week low of $71.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Loblaw Companies, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $136.46 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $126.73 and a one-year low of $71.18. Currently, Lowe’s has an average volume of 4.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOW in relation to earlier this year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance.