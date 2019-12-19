Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on KB Home (KBH)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on KB Home (KBH), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

KB Home has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.45, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

KB Home’s market cap is currently $2.95B and has a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KBH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jeffrey Mezger, the President & CEO of KBH sold 203,100 shares for a total of $7,359,600.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums. It operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast.