Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report issued on January 24, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG), with a price target of $2240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1962.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2187.06, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2350.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2094.00 and a one-year low of $1640.54. Currently, Booking Holdings has an average volume of 328.5K.

Booking Holdings, Inc. is an online travel company, which provides travel and related services. It offers accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties. The company provides services through Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, KAYAK, rentalcars.com and OpenTable brands.