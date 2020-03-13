Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on American Electric Power (AEP)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on American Electric Power (AEP), with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and Pinnacle West Capital.

American Electric Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.89, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.97 and a one-year low of $73.53. Currently, American Electric Power has an average volume of 2.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AEP in relation to earlier this year.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing.

