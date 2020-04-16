Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on Amazon (AMZN)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN) yesterday and set a price target of $2500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2408.19.

Sandler said:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung fur Amazon auf “Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 2500 US-Dollar belassen. Der Onlinehandler sei der grosse Profiteur der aktuellen Lage, schrieb Analyst Ross Sandler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Sogar bislang nicht gut laufende Teile des Geschafts wie die Lebensmittelsparte entwickelten sich nun uberdurchschnittlich./mf/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 18:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 04:10 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 60.3% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2447.62, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2400.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.44 billion and net profit of $3.27 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.38 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

