Barclays Downgrades Sundial Growers (SNDL) to Sell

Sundial Growers (SNDL) received a Sell rating and a $1.00 price target from Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.51, equals to its 52-week low of $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 53.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Sundial Growers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.50, implying a 177.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also downgraded the stock to Sell.

The company has a one-year high of $13.22 and a one-year low of $1.51. Currently, Sundial Growers has an average volume of 1.31M.

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.