Barclays Downgrades Ingenico Group – GCS (INGIF) to Hold

Ingenico Group – GCS (INGIF) received a Hold rating from Barclays analyst James Goodman today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.98, equals to its 52-week high of $115.98.

Goodman has an average return of 24.8% when recommending Ingenico Group – GCS.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is ranked #2520 out of 5894 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingenico Group – GCS is a Hold with an average price target of $134.36, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $115.98 and a one-year low of $52.75. Currently, Ingenico Group – GCS has an average volume of 96.

Ingenico Group SA acts as a seamless payment services provider. It provides smart, trusted and secure solutions whatever the channel, empowering in-store, on-line and mobile commerce. The company operates with three commercial brands: Ingenico Smart Terminals, Ingenico Payment Services and Ingenico ePayments.