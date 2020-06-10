Barclays Downgrades Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) to Hold

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) received a Hold rating and a EUR105.00 price target from Barclays analyst Erwann Dagorne today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.15.

Dagorne has an average return of 0.1% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Dagorne is ranked #6279 out of 6720 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.91.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin’s market cap is currently $19.83B and has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.