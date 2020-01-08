Barclays Downgrades Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Hold

In a report released today, David E. Strauss from Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Hold, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 63.2% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Transdigm Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegheny Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.80.

Based on Allegheny Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $111 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $41.1 million.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components for different industries which include aerospace and defense, oil and gas, chemical process, and electrical energy. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Flat Rolled Products (FRP) segments.