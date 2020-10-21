Barclays Believes Wendy’s (WEN) Still Has Room to Grow

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Wendy’s (WEN) on October 19 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.98, close to its 52-week high of $24.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wendy’s with a $25.10 average price target.

Wendy’s’ market cap is currently $5.38B and has a P/E ratio of 50.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WEN in relation to earlier this year.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.