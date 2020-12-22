Barclays Believes Visa (V) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 31, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.01, close to its 52-week high of $217.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $225.00, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Visa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.1 billion and net profit of $2.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.14 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on V: