Barclays Believes Visa (V) Still Has Room to Grow

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V) on October 30 and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.01, close to its 52-week high of $217.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $225.00, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $217.65 and a one-year low of $133.93. Currently, Visa has an average volume of 8.1M.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

