Barclays Believes Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $129.88, close to its 52-week high of $141.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Virtus Investment Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.00.

The company has a one-year high of $141.79 and a one-year low of $55.37. Currently, Virtus Investment Partners has an average volume of 53.69K.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.