Barclays Believes UTZ Brands (UTZ) Won’t Stop Here

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on UTZ Brands (UTZ) on January 15 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.49, close to its 52-week high of $23.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 67.8% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UTZ Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.83.

UTZ Brands’ market cap is currently $2.71B and has a P/E ratio of 338.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UTZ in relation to earlier this year.

Collier Creek Holdings is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Roger K. Deromedi, Jason K. Giordano, and Chinh E. Chu on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.