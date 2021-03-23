Barclays Believes UTZ Brands (UTZ) Won’t Stop Here

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on UTZ Brands (UTZ) on March 19 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.94, close to its 52-week high of $26.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 69.2% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UTZ Brands with a $26.86 average price target, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.80 and a one-year low of $15.98. Currently, UTZ Brands has an average volume of 610.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UTZ in relation to earlier this year.

Collier Creek Holdings is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Roger K. Deromedi, Jason K. Giordano, and Chinh E. Chu on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.