Barclays Believes Square (SQ) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on November 6, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Square (SQ), with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.50, close to its 52-week high of $237.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $212.69 average price target, a -9.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

Based on Square’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.03 billion and net profit of $36.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.27 billion and had a net profit of $29.4 million.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes. Its system, sellers gain access to features such as next-day settlements, digital receipts, payment dispute management, data security, and Payment Card Industry compliance. The firm offers additional point-of-sale services, financial services, and marketing services. The company was founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey in February 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

