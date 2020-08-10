Barclays Believes Replimune Group (REPL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on August 7, Peter Lawson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Replimune Group (REPL), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.75, close to its 52-week high of $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Replimune Group with a $30.50 average price target, implying a 42.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Replimune Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.66 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in an direct kill turmors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.