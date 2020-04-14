Barclays Believes Pinduoduo (PDD) Still Has Room to Grow

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on Pinduoduo (PDD) yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.42, close to its 52-week high of $45.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 49.4% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, GSX Techedu, and NetEase.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinduoduo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.95.

The company has a one-year high of $45.25 and a one-year low of $18.46. Currently, Pinduoduo has an average volume of 7.67M.

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.